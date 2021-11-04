Amundi Makes New $9.92 Million Investment in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 666,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $849.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. PBF Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

