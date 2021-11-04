Amundi Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

