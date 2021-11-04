Amundi Makes New Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Amundi purchased a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Amundi owned about 0.91% of SI-BONE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

