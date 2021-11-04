Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 115,161.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,203,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.