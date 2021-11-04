Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.