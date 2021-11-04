Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.