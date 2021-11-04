Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.66. 99,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.