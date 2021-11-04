Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lear by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.