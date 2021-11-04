Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 480,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

