Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.78). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 8,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,266. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

