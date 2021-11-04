Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

