Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report sales of $583.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.05 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 26,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.44. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.