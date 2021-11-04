Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.38. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $687.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.18. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 630.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $704.82.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

