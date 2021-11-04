Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 2,068,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,995. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.