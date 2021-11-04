Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.06 Million

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $588.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.89 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.60.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.92. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

