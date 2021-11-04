Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitable Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.81.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$83.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,250 in the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

