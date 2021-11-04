Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.36.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.97. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

