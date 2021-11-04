Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $12.80

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. 109,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.