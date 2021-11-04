Analysts Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

