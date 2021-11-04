Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $18.11

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.