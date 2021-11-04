Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) PT at $71.04

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.04.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Stantec alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,328. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.