Analyzing The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Macerich and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 5 4 3 0 1.83 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13

The Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential downside of 18.35%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than The Macerich.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Macerich and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $786.03 million 5.88 -$230.20 million $2.16 10.05 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Macerich.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Macerich and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -36.62% -10.81% -3.31% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats The Macerich on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

