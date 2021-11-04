Analyzing The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Macerich and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Macerich
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1.83
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|7
|1
|0
|2.13
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares The Macerich and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Macerich
|$786.03 million
|5.88
|-$230.20 million
|$2.16
|10.05
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Macerich.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
72.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares The Macerich and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Macerich
|-36.62%
|-10.81%
|-3.31%
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats The Macerich on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
The Macerich Company Profile
Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
