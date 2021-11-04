Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $176.76 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.64 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

