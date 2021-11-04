Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

