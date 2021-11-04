Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.90.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

