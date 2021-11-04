Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Anglo American stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

