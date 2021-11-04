Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.17

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.17 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 140,172 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.