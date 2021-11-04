Ankr Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $183.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

