Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,046,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,709,000 after purchasing an additional 288,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

