APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in APA were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA by 804.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in APA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 434,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1,894.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 495,949 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of APA by 203.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.15%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

