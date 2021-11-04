Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.120-$2.160 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.82.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

NYSE AIRC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.