Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

AAPL opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.35 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865,659 shares of company stock worth $423,220,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.