AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 307,364 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307,364 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

