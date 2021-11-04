Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

