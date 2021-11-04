ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCB opened at $110.46 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $112.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

