ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nov 4th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

