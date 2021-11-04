ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

