ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MT opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $36.58.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
