ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MT opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.