Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $85.85. 12,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 397,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.