Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $6,341,326.19 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ADM opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

