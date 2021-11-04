Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $112,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

