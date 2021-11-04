Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,551,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

AAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.