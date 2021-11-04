Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 8,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

