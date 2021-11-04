argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.81.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $323.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.11. argenx has a 52 week low of $246.02 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in argenx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

