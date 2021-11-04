Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.44. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.