Argus Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

