Arion Market Cap Reaches $46,012.39 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $46,012.39 and $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00086680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00101209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.99 or 0.07299230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.04 or 1.00205397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,924,326 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

