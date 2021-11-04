Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $540.00 at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $415.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $513.80 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $248.01 and a 12 month high of $525.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day moving average of $360.74.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,823 shares of company stock valued at $128,836,357. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.