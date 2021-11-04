Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

