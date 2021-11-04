Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 3512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after buying an additional 467,980 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

