Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 424,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

