ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and $2.43 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00084320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00102164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,505.57 or 1.00127115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.94 or 0.07262885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022369 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

